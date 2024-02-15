SSCC business degree with ag concentration

Through Southern State’s new business degree with an agriculture concentration, students will develop their knowledge as it relates to farm management, production, and the marketing of agricultural-related items such as livestock, crops, and equipment.

Southern State’s Associate of Applied Business Degree with an agriculture concentration is slated to begin in August. This initiative has been designed with local high schools that offer an agriculture program aligned with College Credit Plus.

Students who may be interested in this pathway are encouraged to start planning now.

Through the addition of key agricultural courses to the foundational curriculum of Southern State’s business program, students will gain a comprehensive understanding of agricultural practices, resource management, and business principles. The program fosters critical thinking, problem-solving and effective communication that will empower students to thrive in the dynamic and evolving field of agricultural business.

According to Southern State Associate Professor of Business and Economics Jeff Tumbleson, “This degree will allow students who have an ag background to gain business world knowledge to help with the management of their business.”

Locally, Wilmington College accepts Southern State’s agriculture courses into its agriculture program. Students will have the ability to continue their education in agriculture at Wilmington College where they can pick from one of six concentrations: Agriculture Business, Animal Science, Agronomy, Agriculture Communication, Resource Conservation & Regenerative Agriculture, or Agriculture Education.

“Wilmington College is pleased to have continued collaboration with Southern State Community College. This opportunity allows potential students to gain expertise in agriculture from two great programs,” said Wilmington College Associate Professor of Agriculture Chad McKay.

Dr. Erika Goodwin, vice president of academic and student affairs at Southern State, is thrilled to see this pathway become a reality for students. “Students in this area who have a desire to pursue a career in agriculture will benefit greatly from this degree pathway,” Goodwin said.

Upon completion of the program, students should be able to demonstrate a thorough understanding of agricultural production practices, including crop cultivation, livestock management and sustainable farming techniques; apply modern technologies and best practices to optimize agricultural yields; and implement environmentally sustainable practices in resource management of land and water to maximize efficiency within an agricultural operation.

For more information about this degree pathway, visit: https://www.sscc.edu/academics/associate/business-management-agriculture.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.