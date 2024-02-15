Hillsboro FFA treats top fruit sellers

Pictured (l-r) are Payton Gaines, Madison Carrol, Cole Mason, Reese Sodikin-Reed, Jay Reno, Mckenna Stevens, Riley Gallimore, Brady Carter, Kenneth Shawhan, Adalyn Gaines, LeAnn Vance, Camilyn Miller, Leah Robinson , Bella Jacobs, Jayah Chaney, Kora Green, Abbie Rudy, Olivia Watson, Hailyn Butler, Claire Winkle, Kallie Sharp, Reegan Leeth, Aubrey Yochum, Elizabeth Ogden, Sara Sprague, Riley Collins, Addy Knauff, Blake Herdman, Ramsey Haines, Dalayana Collins, Bailey Wallin, Hannah Holland and Emma Yochum. Submitted photo

On Jan. 26, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter rewarded the members who sold a minimum of $350 of fruit for their annual fundraiser.

The money from the fruit sale fundraiser is to be used to fund the events the Hillsboro FFA Chapter participates in. The members of the chapter that exceed in this sale are what makes the various conventions, events, contests and other FFA related activities possible. The Hillsboro FFA chapter makes sure to reward these members each year for their dedication.

The chapter has rewarded these members in different ways in the past. This year the members decided to go roller skating as their incentive. The members had a great time enjoying the day with their friends and testing their balance on the skating rink. More than 30 members attended this day and had the Roller Haven facility in Washington C.H. all to themselves.

The goal of this fun day was to influence other members to sell lots of fruit for the chapter as well as reward those who had already been a large influence on the FFA chapter’s ability.

Submitted by Carter Boyd, Hillsboro FFA vice president.