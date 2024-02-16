Bad batch of dope circulating

This is a picture of what the Highland County Task Force said is a bad batch of purple dope circulating in Greenfield. The post said that on Thursday two overdoses happened as a result of the purple dope. The task force said that if you have some of it, you can bring it to the Greenfield Police Department and you will not be charged. “We just want it off the street! Please Share This!” the post said. Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins said, “We don’t know for sure what it is, but it is being sold as fentanyl.”

