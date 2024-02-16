New Directions seeking donations

New Directions, Greenfield’s community youth ministry for students in grades 4-12, recently held its annual winter fundraiser with daily posts featuring students and adults featured on the New Directions Facebook page posted during the last half of January. Those who would like to partner financially with the ministry can still give in a number of ways. Donations can be mailed to New Directions, P.O. Box 26, Greenfield, Ohio 45123, or you can give online at ndym.org under the donate tab. Also, a ceiling tile (like those shown in this picture) will be painted and placed on the New Directions ceiling in honor of all gifts of $50 or more. “Every single donation matters for this ministry to the kids in our community,” said New Directions Director Tonia McLanahan. “We greatly value every single one of our ministry partners.” You can access the latest happenings at New Directions through its Facebook page. Pictured (l-r) are New Directions students Preston Mossbarger, Breslyn Lyons, Adam Coleman, Bryson Garrison, Isaac Mincey and Jack Judkins.

Submitted photo