Roberts Lane project underway

Hillsboro Auditor Dawson Barreras (left) and city council member Mary Stanforth are pictured at Thursday’s meeting. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Hillsboro City Council passed two pieces of legislation during its meeting Thursday, Feb. 15.

During her report to the council, Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott said seven commercial building permits and eight residential building permits were approved in January.

She said the Roberts Lane extension project is still underway with an expected completion date in August of this year.

“We did receive word from our lead applicant for the Appalachian Community Grant,” said Abbott. “Their best guess for us to hear an award on that application will be towards the end of March – that’s just a guess.” The application was for the Crossroads Park and the amphitheater project.

“The council chamber project is still underway and nearing completion,” she said. “The North High Street flood line replacement project will begin in the spring, and private developments that are currently underway are Five Below, Marriott Hotel, and the Horizon fiber home project.

Finance Committee Chair Mary Stanforth said the committee met Monday, Feb. 12 to review the amusement fee section of the city ordinances concerning penalties. She said in the original section of the code, the fees were to be determined by city council, but in the amended section of the code, the penalty will be determined by the municipal court on an application by the city law director. The committee agreed to send the amended section to city council for approval.

The amended ordinance had its first reading before council and was moved to a second reading.

A resolution approving a then and now certification by the city auditor for a payment to Civica was unanimously passed. “This is just a payment that we didn’t know about for our new software for 2024,” said Hillsboro Auditor Dawson Barreras. “I think it’s for right around $7,000 for the remainder of the year.”

A resolution was presented approving a then and now certification by the city auditor for a payment to the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA). “We do have the money to pay it,” said Barreras. “We just need council approval to make the payment.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.