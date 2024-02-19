Annual SATH Charity Auction to be held March 2

Mercy Ramsey gives a young camper a double high five during a past KAMP Dovetail at Rocky Fork State Park. Times-Gazette file photo

Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) program will host its 25th annual Charity Auction Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. in the Wharton Building at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support KAMP (Kids and Motivated People) Dovetail, a five-day, four-night annual volunteer-run summer camp at Rocky Fork State Park serving children with special needs. More than 300 special-needs children attend the cap each year, and it is supported by more than 400 volunteers.

The camp primarily serves special-needs children in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties, but is available to those in 30 of Ohio’s counties.

Each child at the camp is teamed up with a personal volunteer to ensure the best experience for every child.

SATH hosts a number of fundraisers each year to support the camp.

SATH Executive Director Linda Allen predicted the program will need to raise $175,000 for this year’s KAMP Dovetail which will take place in June.

The largest of the SATH fundraisers is an annual celebrity golf tournament that will be held later this year. Allen said the tournament typically raises about $30,000 for the camp.

She hopes to raise at least $10,000 at this year’s auction.

“We’ve raised at much as $18,000, and some years $12,000, but our goal is always at least $10,000 because we do so many fundraisers, and we try to make sure that each one of them raises a certain amount to cover the cost of camp, and this one really needs to raise at least $10,000 for us,” said Allen. “It’s a fundraiser that we don’t have a lot of expenses in to put it on because all of the items are donated by the community.”

Items to be auctioned include four tickets to a Luke Bryan concert on July 13 at Riverbend Music Center, four tickets to the REO Speedwagon and Train concert on July 12 at Riverbend, and Cincinnati Reds tickets. A number of Thirty-One brand bags filled with themed items, coupons and gift certificates will also be auctioned. A large variety of other items will be auctioned.

The organization is still in need of items to be auctioned. Those who would like to donate items can contact Allen at 937-366-6657 to make arrangements for donations to be picked up.

“We invite the community to come out for the day,” said Allen.

Caleb Hill Concessions will be serving lunch at the event.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.