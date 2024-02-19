Davis FAC Player of the Year

Hillsboro High School junior Tate Davis has been named to the 2023-24 All-Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

His running mate at guard, freshman Jack Howland, was also named All-FAC first team.

From Miami Trace, sophomore Adam Guthrie and senior Bryson Osborne were named All-FAC first team.

From Washington, a trio of seniors — John Wall, Isaiah Haithcock and Garrett Rickman — were named All-FAC first team.

Senior Boston Campbell of Jackson and sophomore Cooper Stoneking of Chillicothe completed the All-FAC first team.

No one from McClain was named to the list.