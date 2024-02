The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of Feb. 17-24 to be National FFA Week. Pictured are (l-r) commissioner Dave Daniels; Hillsboro FFA members Riley Collins and Reagan Eastes; commissioner Brad Roades; FFA members Tyler Wessner, Addison Roberts, Hunter Miller, Cade Sponcil, Avery Teeters, Emma Fraysier and Ella Barry; and commissioner Terry Britton.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette