Seed exchange starts March 2

The Hillsboro Library isn’t letting the dreariness of March put a damper on programming. Instead, it is embracing the upcoming promise of spring by partnering with the Hillsboro Garden Club for a seed exchange.

From Saturday, March 2, through Saturday, March 16, patrons are invited to come to the library and take some seeds and to also leave some seeds for others to enjoy. Envelopes for the seeds will be provided.

“The Hillsboro Garden Club is excited to partner with the Highland County District Library for the seed exchange,” said club secretary Lynn Luman. “The aim of the garden club is to stimulate and grow the knowledge and love of gardening in our homes and our community, to encourage civic planting and beautification, and most importantly to protect pollinators — butterflies, bees and native plant species.”

Similarly, library circulation manager Sarah Davidson said, “We’re thrilled to partner with the garden club. This is our third year hosting a seed exchange, but this year, with the garden club’s help, we know that we’re going to have such an amazing variety for our patrons. We can’t wait to see what seeds come to the library.”

Luman echoed that idea, adding, “The seed exchange is a fabulous way to incorporate new varieties of plants in your home floral decor, outdoor landscape and vegetable garden.”

For more information on these or other library programs, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.