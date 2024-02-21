HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 19

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 6500 block of McCoppin Mill Road after a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle. After investigation, the vehicle was returned to the owner and no charges were issued.

Feb. 20

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 4300 block of U.S. Route 50 reported unauthorized use of a vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to the 8500 block of S.R. 124 after a report of a male being disorderly. Charges are currently pending.

Feb. 21

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Franklin Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, charges were declined.

CITATIONS

Austin L. Harner, 23, Leesburg, improper turn, failure to display license plate.

Jayson T. Tener, 46, Hillsboro, speeding.

Shelia K. Nave, 61, Hillsboro, failure to obey a traffic control device.