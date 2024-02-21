Cheap and easy Greek yogurt cake

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ Greek yogurt cake. Submitted photo

Hello. In the kitchen this week we’re making Greek yogurt cake — not lots of ingredients and looks pretty easy, and so good. I love these kinds of recipes.

Thank you, Patricia Nicholes, for sharing another one of your awesome recipes. If I look at a recipe and it has lots of ingredients, I just keep on looking. Almost of these different spices and ingredients are so expensive and it takes too long to make them.

If you have any recipes with not lots of ingredients, please send them so I can put them in my column. Please send your favorite recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456/

Have a great week!

GREEK YOGURT CAKE

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon (optional)

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting (optional)

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350.

Grease and flour a 9-inch round cake pan.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until well combined.

In a separate large mixing bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, granulated sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla extract and lemon zest (if using) until smooth and creamy.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stirring until just combined. Be careful not to over mix.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula.

Bake in preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove cake from the oven and allow it to cool in pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Once cooled, dust top of the cake with confectioners’ sugar, if desired.

Slice and serve.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.