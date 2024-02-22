ACCESS program showcases manufacturing opportunities

More than 100 high school students representing all public five school districts in Highland County will participate in a Manufacturing Awareness Day on Feb. 29, an experience made possible by the Highland County ACCESS Program. This day will provide students exclusive tours of eight prominent local manufacturing facilities.

This initiative by the ACCESS Program aims to strengthen the connection between local industries and high school students, providing valuable insights into potential career paths within the manufacturing sector.

In addition to the insightful tours, a luncheon will be facilitated by Southern State Community College from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., offering an opportunity for networking and discussions with participating students about internships through the ACCESS Program.

TechSolve and the Ohio Department of Development, Manufacturing Extension Partnership, are sponsoring student transportation. Southern Hills Community Bank is providing lunch for all participants.

The Manufacturing Awareness Day Student Tours will be held 8:30 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for students, educators and chaperones from the Bright Local School District, Fairfield Local School District, Greenfield Exempted Village School District, Hillsboro City School District and Lynchburg-Clay Local School District.

Taking part in the tours will be Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development; Dr. Nicole Roades, president of Southern State Community College; Tim Dettwiller, director of the Highland County ACCESS Program; Dan Catalano, president and CEO of TechSolve and Ohio Department of Development manufacturing extension partner; and Julie Bolender, director of Highland County Economic Development.

The tours will take place at Candle-Lite in Leesburg, Corvac Composites in Greenfield, Greenfield Research Inc. in Greenfield, Highland Computer Forms in Hillsboro, Hobart in Hillsboro, Seal-Tite, LLC in Hillsboro, Standard Aero in Hillsboro, Weastec, Inc. in Hillsboro, and Southern State Community College (central campus) in Hillsboro.

