SSCC professional development courses

Southern State Community College will host a series of professional development courses open to the public. The first session begins July 23, 2024, and registration is required.

Designed to meet the evolving needs in the workplace, this program will offer a variety of specialized courses. This program will address common practices in the employment setting as well as enhance management expertise.

Filomena Nelson, owner of APEx Training Associates, leads the sessions. With 25 years of experience as a coach, facilitator and educator, Nelson’s expertise and focus are on communication skills, leadership development and organizational development. She has partnered extensively with both individuals and teams, enhancing their skills to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced, always changing work environments.

While some of these topics were offered in the spring, the lineup includes new content as well. The cost of each session varies. All courses are one-day training modules with a certificate of completion provided at the conclusion. There is a cap of 25 registrants, so early registration is encouraged. Attendees can choose which topics they are most interested in.

Programming will be offered at the central campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, and includes:

Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace – Tuesday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Workplace DiSC: Appreciating Diverse Styles – Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Assertive Communication Skills with Interpersonal Influences – Thursday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Communication 360 – Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Building your Influencing Skills – Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Navigating Difficult Conversations – Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Becoming More Confident at Giving Feedback and Less Anxious about Receiving it – Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Managing Conflict with Confidence – Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Moving from Peer to Supervisor – Tuesday, March 5, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adapting to and Leading Change – Thursday, March 20, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Working More Effectively with your Leader – Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Strategies for Improving Relationships with Colleagues – Tuesday, April 22, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Customer Service: Building Better Relationships– Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Offering these professional development courses helps Southern State to continue its ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and success of individuals in our community,” said Amy McClellan, executive director of workforce development at SSCC. “By providing accessible and high-quality learning experiences, we strive to contribute to the development of a skilled and competitive workforce.”

To learn more about these professional development opportunities, call McClellan at 800-628-7722, ext. 3510 or email [email protected].

To register, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/professional-development.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.