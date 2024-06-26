Local collegiate news

The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:

Bruce on Maryland Global list

Caleb Bruce of Leesburg was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Massey on Mercy College list

Brittany Massey, a Lynchburg resident majoring in medical imaging, was named to the honors list for the spring 2024 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.

Miami University Dean’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2024 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named to the listed include Katherine Craig, Alexis Young and Emily Hutchison, all of Hillsboro.

Ferguson on president’s list

Michael Ferguson from Hillsboro was named to the Miami University spring 2024 president’s list. Miami University students ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring 2024 semester have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Gabel of Abilene Christian list

Sarah Gabel of Hillsboro was named to the Abilene Christian University Spring 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll. Gabel is a sophomore majoring in theatre. To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Luttrell on Muskingum list

Rhylee Luttrell of Leesburg has been named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord. To be named to the list, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.

Three on Heidelberg list

Heidelberg University has announced that sophomore Kami Whiteaker of Hillsboro and junior Harrrison Burge and freshman Trey Pitzer, both of Lynchburg, have earned academic recognition on the spring semester dean’s list. Students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the dean’s list.

Benson on RIT list

David Benson of Greenfield was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2023-24 academic year. Benson is in the game design and development program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40.