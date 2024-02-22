Fire destroys RFL area cabin

A fire destroyed a log cabin in the Rocky Fork Lake area Wednesday night.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said his department received a call reporting the fire at 10:56 p.m. Upon arrival firefighters found the residential structure at 10921 N. Shore Drive fully involved in flames. They went into a defensive mode at that point.

Manning said the structure was occupied by a friend of the owner.

The log cabin was a total loss. The residents were displaced and American Red Cross volunteers were called in to help the residents.

No injuries were reported.

Paint Creek received mutual aid from the Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District in Leesburg and the Marshall Township and Bainbridge fire departments.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.