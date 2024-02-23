Cashier embezzles, nitrogen spilled, Regal Restaurant

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1931, The News-Herald in Hillsboro reported that Charles Murphy, assistant cashier of the Hillsboro Bank and Savings Co., was arrested on a charge of embezzling $31,500 of bank funds by sheriff Miller after a telegram was received from a U.S. Marshal in Cincinnati.

A break-in occurred at the Regal Restaurant on East Main Street after midnight, with $17 in cash and cigarettes and cigars stolen, as the thief reportedly got in through a backdoor and then broke two panes of glass and the bar across from them.

The second annual pig roast by the Highland Livestock Cooperative Association was held in the Farmers and Traders Bank Hall, as around 250 people attended the event that consisted of selling livestock.

Mary Mullenix, Madge Kittrell and Ray Ford were “badly bruised and cut” following an incident where their vehicle hit the side of a bridge near Greenfield and the three were “thrown out,” with the accident caused by a tire blow-out and Mullenix losing control of the car.

In sports, nine Highland County basketball teams planned to take part in the Highland County Tournament from Feb. 26- 28 at the Hillsboro Armory, with some of those teams being Highland, Leesburg, Marshall, Mowrystown, Lynchburg and Buford.

The Forum Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Hook, Line and Sinker,” starring Wheeler and Woolsey, and “The Pay Off,” starring Lowell Sherman, Marion Nix, Hugh Trevor and George Marion.

Strain’s, located at Main at West streets, advertised multiple products, including two tall cans of salmon for 25 cents, a dozen Florida oranges for 19 cents, a broom for 39 cents and three large boxes of matches for 10 cents.

This week in 1956, The Press-Gazette reported that multiple people filed for central committee posts, with some of those being Roy Woolums of Concord, Leo Heber of Brushcreek and A.E. Cramton of Dodson.

The Hillsboro Parent-Teachers Association held a Founders’ Day program in commemoration of the founding of the PTA on Feb. 18, 1897, with the program including a skit written by Carl Stein called “Alice in Founders’ Land.”

Highland County Treasurer W.L. Robison reported that $322,745 in real estate taxes were collected from the first-half tax collection, with over $18,000 in real estate taxes collected on the final collection date alone.

Highland County Recorder Mary Copeland shared a report that 2,481 real estate documents were recorded in 1955, including deeds, certificates of transfer, leases, contracts and tax liens, among other items.

In sports, the Circleville Tigers basketball team defeated Hillsboro, 59-44, with the Tigers leading at the end of all four quarters.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple movies, including “To Catch a Thief,” starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, and “The Benny Goodman Story,” starring Steve Allen and Donna Reed.

Alber’s Super Markets advertised multiple products, including three large cans of spring farm milk for 38 cents, a pound of pure pork sausage for 25 cents, a pound of cod fillets for 35 cents and 10 pounds of red potatoes for 69 cents.

This week in 1981, The Press-Gazette reported that officials from the emergency response team of the Ohio EPA visited the area to look at a stream in northern Hillsboro to see if any of the 7,500 gallons of liquid nitrogen spilled on North West Street was causing problems.

The Hillsboro Area Chamber of Commerce learned that “a family-oriented YMCA program” took a “few steps closer to becoming a reality” in Hillsboro, as Larry Brubaker and George Smith said tentative plans had already been made.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution that planned to keep the Welfare Department’s food stamp system “as is,” which meant that the county commissioners voted to not mail out food stamps.

Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge Jon Hapner announced that he would be a candidate for re-election for the full term that would start on Jan. 1, 1982.

In sports, Linda Fittro led the Lynchburg Lady Mustangs basketball team to a 49-41 victory over Eastern as Fittro scored her 1,500th career point and tallied a game-high 22 points on the night.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Any Which Way You Can,” directed by Buddy Van Horn and starring Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke and Geoffrey Lewis.

Holthouse Furniture, located at 935 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including pinewood rockers for $122, framed pictures for $22, a cocktail table for $122 and a baby crib mattress for $22.

This week in 2006, The Times-Gazette reported that Sam Snyder, Democrat, planned to run for one of the open seats on the Highland County Board of Commissioners. He would running against Gary Heaton in the May Primary Election.

The Hillsboro City Council Zoning and Annexation Committee met for a discussion on a proposed resolution for the construction of a housing project for low-income senior citizens in the city limits.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs continued their streak of winning a sectional title as the Mustangs defeated South Point, 60-41, to win the Southeast District Division III Sectional finals.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Final Destination 3,” starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ryan Merriman, and “The Pink Panther,” starring Steve Martin and Kevin Kline.

Detty’s Market, located at 110 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including 10 two-liter bottles of Pepsi for $10, a pound of ground beef for $1.19 and four half-gallons of milk for $5.

