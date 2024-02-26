HHS student rescues choking woman

Mandi Jones (left) and Kate Trisdale are pictured in Hillsboro High School Health Office. Submitted photo

Kate Trisdale, a sophomore at Hillsboro High School, saved a woman’s life a few days ago when she began choking on her food.

Trisdale was at Gold Star Chili on Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro enjoying the day when the unfortunate circumstance appeared. After the initial shock, Trisdale realized that something needed to be done and raced into action. She performed the Heimlich Maneuver which she learned in the health class taught by Mandi Jones at Hillsboro High School.

Besides learning the maneuver itself, Trisdale said that the class helped her understand that even though the situation may be frightening, you can’t be afraid of helping others in life threatening situations and that time is of the essence.

In an interview (linked below) with Trisdale, interviewer Logan Zurface asked her how she felt about saving the women’s life. Kate’s response was, “It was scary but I did it.” Logan further asked her how she has been affected by the incident to which she said, “It’s a lot to take in, but eventually it’ll move on.”

Trisdale is undoubtedly a hero and we are all thankful for her quick thinking and performing the life-saving maneuver. Thank you to Mrs. Jones for teaching students how to responsibly attend to these situations and the correct operations to respond with.

See the interview with Trisdale at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zIJ56YeUSV7vBqFZderQ9G1iTYNOIG3o/view?usp=sharing.

Rylea Scarberry is a sophomore at Hillsboro High School.