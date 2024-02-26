HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Connie Brown, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Aaron Florence, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Feb. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Regina Stacy, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, was cited for speed.

Feb. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Camila Frey, of Seaman, was arrested for theft.

Earl Green, of Cincinnati, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Phillip Patton Jr., of Mount Orab, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Ke’Jshan Thompson, of Cincinnati, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Dillon Green, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

INCIDENT

A business in the 1400 block of North High Street reported a theft.