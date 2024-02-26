Large crowd attends Lincoln Day Dinner

Shawn C. Priest (right) receives the Republican of the Year award from Paulette Donley, Highland County Republican Party Executive Committee chair. Submitted photo Gary Abernathy served as master of ceremonies at the Highland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner. Submitted photo

The Highland County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day dinner before a large crowd. Nearly 160 attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner by Shoelace’s Catering at the Hillsboro Global Methodist Church on Feb. 21.

Master of ceremonies Gary Abernathy, formerly of Hillsboro, entered with his political savvy as he introduced the slate of Republican candidates. Each was given five minutes to speak.

The audience heard from representatives of the U.S. Senate campaigns. Six of the 11 candidates for the 2nd Congressional District seat were in attendance and spoke (Wilkin, Heimlich, Hwang, Georgeton, Kidd and Antani). Campaign representatives for Tassel and O’Hara also participated.

Supreme Court candidate Megan Shanahan, court of appeals judges Jason Smith and Mike Hess and all other office holders were introduced.

Highland County sheriff candidates Randy Sanders and Brandon Stratton spoke of their accomplishments and goals if elected.

The Highland County Republican of the Year Award was presented to Shawn C. Priest, former mayor of Leesburg. She currently serves on the party’s central committee, is secretary to the executive committee and is vice chair of the Republican Club.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, Highland County Republican Party Executive Committee chair.