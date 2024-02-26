Ohio High School Boys Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (7) 21-1 108

2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 19-3 87

3. Garfield Hts. 21-1 85

4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21-1 79

5. Findlay 20-2 73

6. Delaware Hayes 21-1 57

7. Tol. Whitmer 20-2 51

8. Louisville 20-2 46

9. Sandusky 21-1 21

10. Cin. Elder 17-4 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11) 20-2 118

2. Shelby 20-2 95

3. Lexington 20-2 92

4. Youngs. Ursuline 18-3 57

5. Cols. Hartley 19-3 56

6. Cin. Wyoming (1) 19-3 53

7. Willard 18-4 33

8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20-2 30

9. Kettering Alter 15-7 18

(tie) Marietta 20-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 14. Creston Norwayne 14. Tipp City Tippecanoe 14.

DIVISION III

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 19-3 107

2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (4) 16-5 103

3. Malvern (3) 22-0 100

4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 19-3 77

5. Castalia Margaretta 19-3 45

6. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 20-2 39

(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 17-4 39

8. Worthington Christian 18-4 27

8. Ashland Crestview 21-1 27

10. Archbold 20-2 22

10. Camden Preble Shawnee 19-3 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Mooney 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Tol. Christian (3) 21-1 104

2. Russia (4) 21-1 93

3. Richmond Hts. (3) 12-9 89

4. Troy Christian 20-2 73

5. Lima Cent. Cath. 20-2 68

6. Delphos St. John’s (1) 20-2 64

7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20-2 26

8. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 20-1 24

8. S. Webster 19-3 24

10. Berlin Hiland 16-6 19

(tie) Antwerp 20-2 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 12.