Ohio High School Boys Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Moeller (7) 21-1 108
2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 19-3 87
3. Garfield Hts. 21-1 85
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21-1 79
5. Findlay 20-2 73
6. Delaware Hayes 21-1 57
7. Tol. Whitmer 20-2 51
8. Louisville 20-2 46
9. Sandusky 21-1 21
10. Cin. Elder 17-4 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION II
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11) 20-2 118
2. Shelby 20-2 95
3. Lexington 20-2 92
4. Youngs. Ursuline 18-3 57
5. Cols. Hartley 19-3 56
6. Cin. Wyoming (1) 19-3 53
7. Willard 18-4 33
8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20-2 30
9. Kettering Alter 15-7 18
(tie) Marietta 20-2 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 14. Creston Norwayne 14. Tipp City Tippecanoe 14.
DIVISION III
1. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 19-3 107
2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (4) 16-5 103
3. Malvern (3) 22-0 100
4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 19-3 77
5. Castalia Margaretta 19-3 45
6. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 20-2 39
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 17-4 39
8. Worthington Christian 18-4 27
8. Ashland Crestview 21-1 27
10. Archbold 20-2 22
10. Camden Preble Shawnee 19-3 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Mooney 16.
DIVISION IV
1. Tol. Christian (3) 21-1 104
2. Russia (4) 21-1 93
3. Richmond Hts. (3) 12-9 89
4. Troy Christian 20-2 73
5. Lima Cent. Cath. 20-2 68
6. Delphos St. John’s (1) 20-2 64
7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20-2 26
8. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 20-1 24
8. S. Webster 19-3 24
10. Berlin Hiland 16-6 19
(tie) Antwerp 20-2 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 12.