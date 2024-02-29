Community control for hashish possession

A Wilmington woman sentenced to community control for possession of hashish was among three people sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Bridget Brooks, 28, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of possession of hashish (liquid), a third-degree felony.

The court ordered that if Brooks violated any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court documents, around May 19, 2022, a vehicle was seen at an address on South East Street. The license plate was run and found to belong to Travis Zuber, who was previously sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court for the same incident. Because the truck was at the address, the HCTF believed a delivery was being made.

Officers received a search warrant and as they were watching the house, they saw Brooks, another person and Aubrie Utley, who was also previously sentenced from the same incident. The officers saw them load multiple black bags at a safe house on S.R. 124 and return to the location on South East Street.

The people then loaded the bags into Zuber’s white Dodge truck and took the took them into the house. Zuber left and was stopped on S.R. 73 by Highland County sheriff’s deputies. Brooks and the unnamed person were taken intoe custody while a search warrant was executed on the property at South East Street, which was within 1,000 feet of Saint Mary Catholic School.

During the search of the house, the boxes Zuber, Utley, Brook and the unnamed person carried in were found. They contained 989 NOVA brand vape cartridges that contained .64 grams of THC per cartridge. A search of Zuber’s truck showed a backpack that held $16,400. The truck contained multiple trash bags of marijuana edibles, 10 Mad lab cartridges containing .63 grams of THC and six NOVA cartridges at .64 grams of THC apiece. The total grams of hashish in liquid form was 663 grams, per BCI testing.

In other sentencings, John Falgner III, 41, Lynchburg, and Thomas Cordes, 37, Williamsburg, were both sentenced to three years of community control for the same count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.

Falgner was ordered to comply with Substance Use Disorder treatment and aftercare and was ordered to pay restitution of $1,000 to the victim alongside his co-defendant.

The court ordered that if Falgner violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

Cordes was ordered to successfully complete the Star program, any recommended aftercare and to pay restitution of $1,000 to the victim alongside his co-defendant.

The court ordered that if Cordes violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents, around Aug. 26, 2023, Cordes and Falgner took tools, oil jugs, hydraulic fluid jugs, a BB gun, welding torches, a scooter, a toolbox and other miscellaneous items with the victim’s consent. The victim was classified as an elderly person.

