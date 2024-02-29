HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 25

INCIDENT/ARREST

A resident of West Main Street in Mowrystown reported someone broke in to their residence. After investigation, Ronnie J. Walls, 19, Mowrystown, was arrested and charged with burglary.

Feb. 27

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mad River Road after a report of two males in a truck that appeared suspicious. After investigation, it was determined the males were in the area to pick up junk cars that were purchased.

Feb. 28

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 6600 block of S.R. 124 reported a male was being disorderly. After investigation, it was determined that the male had been evicted from the residence and was in the process of obtaining his personal property. No charges were issued at this time.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Highland Hills Drive after a report of vandalism. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tanya L. Perry, 43, Cheshire, driving under suspension and obstructing official business.

Kelly M. Denney, 48, Greenfield, speeding.

Jeremy G. Cooper, 45, Bainbridge, left of center and reckless operation.

David W. Everhart, 52, Washington C.H., resisting arrest.