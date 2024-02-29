Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students

Aubree Hill has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo Autumn Hodge has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo Emma Penwell has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo Rush Workman has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo

Four students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems.

The students — Aubree Hill, Autumn Hodge, Emma Penwell and Ruch Workman — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.