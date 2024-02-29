Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Lesley Lightner’s streusel topped blueberry muffins. Submitted photo

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Lesley Lightner with her delicious streusel topped blueberry muffins. Wow, these look so good I need me some Lesley. I’m going to stop and get blueberries and make some.

Leslie is always making something good in her kitchen for her knitting meetings or her church functions and, of course, she makes all kinds of food for her husband, Ken. He’s a lucky guy to get all those goodies.

Please send me your favorite recipes. I would love to put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

If you see Lesley, thank her for this wonderful recipe.

See you all next week in the kitchen with Sharon. Have a great week!

STREUSEL TOPPED

BLUEBERRY MUFFINS

Ingredients

1 cup fresh blueberries, rinsed and patted dry

1 box vanilla cake mix

3 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup olive or vegetable oil

Streusel topping

1/3 cup flour

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Note: Preheat over to 350 degrees.

Directions

1. Add cake mix to a large bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, zest, milk and oil.

3. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients, mix until just combined using a rubber spatula.

4. Fold in blueberries.

5. Make streusel: Combine flour, brown sugar and melted butter in a small bowl until mix resembles wet sand.

6. Line muffin tin with 12 paper liners.

7. Divide batter into cups and top with streusel.

8. Bake at 350 degrees for 23-28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in a muffin comes out clean.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.