High school students tour manufacturing sites

Ohio Department of Development Lydia Mihalik speaks at Thursday’s Manufacturing Awareness Day. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

More than 100 high school students representing all of the school districts in Highland County toured eight local manufacturing facilities Thursday and heard from local and state officials as part of Manufacturing Awareness Day coordinated by the Highland County ACCESS Program.

This initiative by the Highland County ACCESS Program works to strengthen the connection between local industries and high school students by providing valuable insights into potential career paths within the manufacturing sector.

A lunch for the students was facilitated by Southern State Community College to offer an opportunity for networking and discussions about internships through the program.

The company TechSolve and the Ohio Department of Development Manufacturing Extension Partnership sponsored transportation for students for the event.

After the tours, students heard presentations from Tim Dettwiller, director of the Highland County ACCESS Program, Highland County Economic Development Director Julie Bolender, TechSolve President and CEO Dan Catalano, Southern State President Nicole Roades and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik.

“To the members of the business community helping us celebrate this manufacturing day today, take note,” said Mihalik. “You are surrounded by some of Ohio’s best and brightest.”

She told the students in attendance that the manufacturing companies represented at the event are some of the best in this part of the state and that they are fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to speak to them.

“They absolutely want to see you all succeed,” she said.

Mihalik told the students that they are the ones responsible for achieving their own dreams because nobody else can do that for them.

“Ohio is the place where you can live your very best life,” she said. “Today you saw firsthand how you can achieve your dreams here in Ohio in Highland County.”

