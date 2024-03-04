Weather volatility will stay

Television and radio personality Shawn Hackett speak at the 12th annual Ag is Everyone’s Business. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held the 12th annual Ag is Everyone’s Business event Friday at Boeckmann Farms north of Hillsboro.

This year’s keynote speaker was Shawn Hackett, an agriculture commodities expert and television and radio personality. Melanie Wilt, founder and CEO of Shift-ology Communication, also spoke at the event.

Hackett said extreme weather volatility escalation is here to stay for the next 10 to 15 years as low solar output and the cycle peak in Atlantic surface temperature with what is known as the Gleissberg Cycle lurking for 2024 and 2025.

He said longterm U.S. dollar, commodity, geopolitical and interest cycles are pointing to more commodity inflation ahead. “We are starting to come down a mountain,” said Hackett. “We would expect for the dollar to see serious devaluation over the next two to three years, so watch the Brazillian real strengthen, and if it does, we’re going to get a big, big upper hand in Ohio.”

He said longterm moisture patterns in the northern half of the Brazilian growing area may be on a longterm decline impacting crop potential.

Hackett said shifting demographics suggest that India may be the new engine for commodity demand growth, replacing China’s recent role.

He said the 2024 and 2025 U.S. growing seasons should have hot and dry weather risks keeping U.S. production potential struggling to achieve trending yields, and commodity price volatility is likely here to stay for the next decade.

“I want everyone to know that I don’t stand up here with glee painting what seems to be a negative message,” said Hackett. “I don’t really view it that way because this can be a windfall for U.S. agriculture if taken in a proactive light versus being reactive to the market or letting the markets take advantage of you.”

Wilt spoke about multi-generational teams at work. “We have some differences among the generations – some technology differences, some differences of opinion,” said Wilt. “We get into the workplace, and all of those things are exacerbated, and we struggle relating to one another, but we don’t have to.”

She said workers can refocus multi-generational differences and create a multi-dimensional team.

“It’s really about these three things: diversity, perspective and change,” she said. “We can focus on those through motivation, mentorship and management, and you’ll be able to convert your workplace from a multi-generational chaos to a multi-dimensional team focused on your why – focused on your mission and driving toward your vision.”

