Eighth grade New Directions student Bryce Barber is pictured under the painted ceiling tiles that honor the ministry’s donors in the facility. Submitted photo

New Directions, Greenfield’s community youth ministry, continues to thrive in reaching students with the good news of Jesus while depending on the ongoing partnership with individuals, families, churches, businesses and organizations. The ministry for students in grades 4-12 will be celebrating its 35th anniversary on May 1.

“The longevity of New Directions speaks to the community’s amazing faithfulness year in and year out,” said director Tonia McLanahan. “The impact of this faithful grassroots partnership on individual lives is incredible. So many people have embraced this ministry over the years and continue to pour into the lives of students, as volunteers and as generous donors to the ministry.

“This ministry is not possible without the generosity of so many that is proof of how much the kids of this community are loved and supported,” said McLanahan.

Students can tap into a variety of ways to participate in New Directions programming. The weekly large-group gathering for students in grades 6-12 — Connect — happens from 6-8 p.m. on Sundays, and weekly LifeGroups meet throughout the week. The summer months feature Discover Inspire Grow Groups (DIGGs) for students in grades 4-12 and there are other opportunities for students to be involved throughout the year, including various service projects in the community.

There were 201 students who attended at least one New Directions gathering in 2023. There are currently 23 adult leaders serving at Connect and last summer’s DIGGs included 53 adult volunteers and 67 different programs.

“We have an incredible team of adults of all ages who are serving at New Directions,” said McLanahan. “At its core, this is a relational ministry that exists to love and accept youth where they are, share the gospel of Jesus with them, and nurture and equip youth to honor and serve God as they grow in their Christian faith.

“Lives are being impacted and transformed through what is happening through the New Directions ministry.”

The annual New Directions Winter Fundraiser continues and there are multiple ways to give: Mail donations to New Directions, P.O. Box 26, Greenfield, Ohio 45123, or give online at ndym.org under the donate tab. A ceiling tile will be painted and placed on the New Directions ceiling in honor of all gifts of $50 or more.

You can access the latest happenings at New Directions through its Facebook page.

Rick Schluep is the church partnerships manager, Northeast Region, Compassion International/USA.