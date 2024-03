OHSAA girls basketball regional pairings

The 2024 OHSAA girls basketball regional pairings are listed below. The home team is listed first.

Division I

Region 1

Rocky River Magnificat (19-6) vs. Lyndhurst Brush (22-3) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Uniontown Lake (23-3) vs. Medina (22-4) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Medina High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 2

Olmsted Falls (22-3) vs. Fremont Ross (21-4) at Sandusky High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (23-2) vs. Massillon Jackson (22-3) at Sandusky High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Sandusky High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Columbus Bishop Watterson (19-6) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy (24-1) at Otterbein University Rike Center, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Powell Olentangy Liberty (21-5) vs. Pickerington Central (23-3) at Otterbein University Rike Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Otterbein University Rike Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Princeton (23-3) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (23-3) at West Chester Lakota West, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Springboro (21-5) vs. Mason (24-2) at West Chester Lakota West, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at West Chester Lakota West, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division I State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 2 vs. Region 1, Friday, March 15, 6 p.m.

Region 4 vs. Region 3, Friday, March 15, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Shaker Heights Laurel (16-10) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (20-5) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-5) vs. Streetsboro (22-4) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Granville (25-1) vs. Bryan (25-1) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Copley (23-3) vs. Bellevue (21-5) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 7

Proctorville Fairland (24-1) vs. Zanesville West Muskingum (23-3) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Thornville Sheridan (25-0) vs. Carrollton (21-5) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (25-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (20-5) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Hamilton Badin (19-7) vs. Dayton Archbishop Carroll (19-7) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division II State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 7 vs. Region 5, Friday, March 15, 11 a.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 8, Friday, March 15, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 16, 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Doylestown Chippewa (22-4) vs. Wooster Triway (22-4) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone (26-0) vs. Warrensville Hts. (22-2) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 10

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (17-9) vs. Castalia Margaretta (24-2) at Elida Fieldhouse, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf (23-2) vs. Liberty Center (23-2) at Elida Fieldhouse, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Fieldhouse, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 11

Beverly Fort Frye (19-6) vs. Seaman North Adams (20-5) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Portsmouth West (21-3) vs. Portsmouth (20-5) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 12

Columbus Africentric Early College (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (21-4) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Versailles (19-7) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (24-2) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division III State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 12 vs. Region 9, Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 11, Thursday, March 14, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Loudonville (24-2) vs. Lakeside Danbury (24-2) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

New Middletown Springfield (19-7) vs. Richmond Heights (20-4) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Gibsonburg (23-2) vs. Columbus Grove (20-5) at Elida Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Tiffin Calvert (17-8) vs. Convoy Crestview (24-2) at Elida Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Fieldhouse, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 15

Portsmouth Notre Dame (20-4) vs. Berlin Hiland (24-2) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Waterford (21-3) vs. Newark Catholic (24-0) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington North High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

Union City Mississinawa Valley (21-5) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (19-7) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Fort Loramie (24-2) vs. Russia (15-10) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament at University of Dayton Arena

Region 13 vs. Region 15, Thursday, March 14, 11 a.m.

Region 16 vs. Region 14, Thursday, March 14, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 16, 10:45 a.m.