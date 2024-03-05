Ten indicted by grand jury

Kittrell Newsome Stratton

A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals Tuesday. Those indicted, their age, hometown and the charges against them are listed below:

Andrew L. Watson, 35, of Lynchburg, was indicted for gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony; two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, fourth degree felonies; and two counts of endangering children, second and third degree felonies.

Tiffany L. Watson, 36, of Lynchburg was indicted for two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fourth degree felonies; and two counts of endangering children, second and third degree felonies.

Norman Benson Sr., 47, of Hillsboro was indicted for possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony.

Waylon J. Stratton, 33, of Leesburg, was indicted for five counts of rape, all first degree felonies.

Michael A. Newsome, 53, of Bainbridge, was indicted for failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third degree felony.

Anthony W. Hawkins, 59, of Greenfield, was indicted for grand theft of a motor vehicle beyond the scope of express or implied consent, a third degree felony.

Bailey M. Simmons, 24, of Greenfield, was indicted for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony.

Christian I. Kitterll, 21, of Wilmington, was indicted or two counts of extortion, both third degree felonies.

April Koch, 37, of Greenfield, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth degree felony.

James V. Brown Jr., 43, of Greenfield, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth degree felony.

