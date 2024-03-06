Commissioners declare 4-H Week

Highland County commissioner Dave Daniels reads a proclamation at Wednesday’s weekly meeting. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Highland County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation proclaiming the week of March 3-9 to be Highland County 4-H Week and passed four resolutions during a meeting Wednesday.

A resolution approving the appointment of Chad Hamilton as apiarist for Highland County for the year of 2024 was unanimously approved.

A resolution authorizing a budget modification within the dog and kennel account from supplies to telephone in the amount of $2,000 was unanimously approved.

A resolution authorizing a transfer from transfers out to airport capital improvement in the amount of $6,000, the creation of a new line item within the Airport Capital Improvement fund, and an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds to a newly established line item, drainage improvement, in the amount of $6,000 was unanimously approved.

A resolution authorizing a budget modification within the general fund from transfers out to apiary in the amount of $2,000 was unanimously approved.

The commissioners approved two contracts during the meeting. A contract between the commissioners, the state of Ohio, the Ohio Department of Development, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Energy for the Energy Program Grant Agreement Energy Efficiency Program for Ohio Communities was unanimously approved.

“This has to do with control upgrades out at the Highland County Jail,” said commissioner Terry Britton.

A contract between the commissioners, Condensed Curriculum International, Inc. for classroom and eLearning titles was unanimously approved.

“This has to do with the workforce development center in Greenfield,” said commissioner David Daniels.

The commissioners also approved a liquor permit for an event for the Highland County Agricultural Society at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

The continuation of a contract with Canon and a contract with Ultra Pro Professional Painting for work at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles were both approved.

