FFA Sunrise Cooperative Career Day

Pictured (l-r) Kallie Sharp, Sami Smith and Riley Garrison, Hillsboro FFA members at the Sunrise Cooperative Career Day. Submitted photo

Twenty-two of the Hillsboro FFA members recently attended the Sunrise Cooperative Career Day. At this career day Sunrise employees took the time to introduce the members to all the aspects of the cooperative and how everything operates day to day.

The students were split into five groups along with other chapters that attended and were put into a rotation of different departments within Sunrise. At the stations, employees educated the members on their job description and answered any questions. After all rotations the students were fed lunch where they could talk with other members of different chapters and employees of Sunrise.

After the complimentary lunch, the Sunrise RISE Program recipients from previous years spoke about their experiences in the program. Morgan Niedermier outlined the program so students understood what it had to offer right after high school for seniors and how students could apply. Hearing from the RISE Program recipients was informative for the members.

Bryce Parsons, from Hillsboro FFA, advocated that he was the RISE Program Jeep winner for 2023 and that he enjoys his job every day at Sunrise.

This career day gave students many more opportunities for a job right out of high school with on-the-job training. Thank you to Sunrise for taking the time to help these members have more options after graduation.

Submitted by Riley Collins, Hillsboro FFA sentinel.