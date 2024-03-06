Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students

Gage Brandenburg has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo Hailey Elkins has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo Brianna Messer has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo Cohen Skeens has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student. Submitted photo

Four students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectation that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems.

The students — Gage Brandenburg, Hailey Elkins, Brianna Messer and Cohen Skeens — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.