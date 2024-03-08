Ag sprying drone educational clinic

A man works on a Hylio Ag Spraying Drone. Submitted photo

Famous test pilot Chuck Yeager once said, “The sky is not the limit, it’s just the beginning.” His words ring true as agriculture continues to turn to aviation and new technology. Local equipment dealership Apple Farm Service has accepted this change as a dealer for Hylio Ag Spraying Drones.

The drones are a new tool on the farm. Headquartered and built in Texas, these drones range from 2.6 to 18 gallons and spray between 20 to 40 feet wide.

“There’s a lot to learn with these new drones,” said Matt Apple, vice president of Apple Farm Service. “That’s why were offering a free educational clinic so you can learn about sprayer drones and the future of drone spraying.”

Apple Farm Service has announced its first Hylio Educational Clinic on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. at their Covington location (10120 W. Versailles Rd, Covington, Ohio). This free clinic will focus on important topics for those who are interested in learning more about ag sprayer drones with Hylio.

“Some of these topics include where and when drone spraying makes sense, capabilities and models of the Hylio drones, and a chance for extensive Q&A about drone spraying and Hylio. We’re also giving visitors a chance to see and try the drones and software as we demo these drones on an adjacent field,” Apple said.

The clinic is open to anyone interested in learning more about Hylio or agricultural sprayer drones. Those interested can RSVP at AppleFarmService.com/HylioMeeting, or call the Covington store at 937-526-4851 and press 0 for the operator. Lunch is provided after the meeting. RSVP before March 13. Those with further questions can email the Hylio team at [email protected].

Submitted by Kent Holmes, marketing manager, Apple Farm Service.