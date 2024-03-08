What better than something lemon?

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Sharon’s lemon cheesecake mousse is shown in this picture. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Hello! It’s March and I know spring is around the corner so we need something colorful. What better than lemon?

In the kitchen with Sharon this week we are making lemon mousse. What do you think? Looks so good and easy to make, not many ingredients and so refreshing. It reminds me of spring, and I do love lemon.

I wanted some right away, so I decided to make it. Thank you to my great friend and great cook Patricia Nichols.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I would love to put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

LEMON CHEESECAKE MOUSSE

Ingredients

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup heavy cream

Lemon slices for garnish (optional)

Instructions

In a bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth and creamy.

Add powdered sugar, vanilla extract, lemon zest and lemon juice. Mix until well combined.

In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form.

Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until smooth.

Spoon the mousse into serving glasses or bowls.

Refrigerate for at least two hours to set.

Garnish with lemon slices before serving.

Notes

Use graham cracker crumbs or crushed cookies as a base for individual servings.

Top with a dollop of whipped cream for added richness.

Adjust sweetness and tartness by modifying the amount of powdered sugar and lemon juice.

