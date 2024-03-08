Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos McClain’s Hill wins opening match at State wrestling tournament

COLUMBUS — McClain High School senior Ethan Hill made his second career appearance at the State wrestling tournament Friday, March 8 at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Hill was a State-qualifier a year ago, going 0-2.

On Friday, Hill won an exhausting battle with junior Jeffrey Blair of Dayton Chaminade-Julienne that went as far into overtime as matches are allowed.

The result was 2-1 for Hill in what is called an ultimate tiebreaker.

Preparation was a key for Hill, his coach said.

“That match is exactly how we practiced this week,” McClain head coach Gary Ryan said. “He did everything he was supposed to do in that match.

“Everything that happened in that match, he prepared for this week,” Ryan said. “He was ready for it.

“In the very last overtime, whoever chooses bottom, if they get away, they win,” Ryan explained. “If there are no points scored, the top guy (in this case, Hill) wins. That’s the decision right there. We’re going to the next day already.”

“It feels great,” Hill said. “Last year, going 0-2 at State was not fun at all. I was crushed for months.

“That kid was one of the top-ranked kids in the state for most of the year,” Hill said. “That match right there proves that rankings don’t mean a thing. I wanted it more and I went out there and took it. That’s all it is, just wanting it more.

“My goal is always to be at the top,” Hill said. “I always like to set my expectations high, so, even if I don’t meet them, I still did a bunch. I always expect myself to do the best there is.”

Hill improves to 26-3 and on Saturday morning he will face 39-5 senior Alex Griffith of Galion in the championship quarterfinals.

A win in that match would put Hill into the championship semifinals, assuring the Tiger heavyweight of a coveted spot on the State podium.