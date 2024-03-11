Berwanger in state top 4

Fairfield FFA member Adam Berwanger was a top four state finalist for his Diversified Crop Production Proficiency. He will interview at the end of March to finalize his placing in this division. In his project Berwanger managed about 41 acres of hay, wheat and beans for resale. He purchased the seed, planted it, performed all the fertilization and spraying, then harvested and resold the crops. His overall career goal is to be a full-time farmer. This project has been ongoing since the start of his high school career and is still active. Berwanger will find out at the Ohio FFA State Convention this May what his final placing will be and if his application will move on to the national level.

Submitted photo