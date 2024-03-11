DAR travels to Chillicothe

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution traveled to Chillicothe in March 2 in honor of Statehood Day. The day started with a lunch meeting at the Canal Smoke House restaurant followed by a visit to Adena, the home of the sixth governor of Ohio, Thomas Worthington. The tour began in the museum with a theatrical statehood re-enactment, then a tour of the home and gardens. Pictured (front row, l-r) new member Rebecca Shamblin, Mary Jo Copeland and Eleanor Tolle (second row, l-r) Brittney Chrisman, Elissa Zornes, chapter regent, and Caroline Seimers (third row, l-r) Cara Pfeifer, chapter vice regent, and Kimberley Lacalamito. If you have an interest in learning more about becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact Elissa Zornes at [email protected].

Submitted photo