Greenfield woman sentenced for meth

A Greenfield woman sentenced to multiple years of community control for methamphetamine trafficking was among two people sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Chelsey West, 29, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. She was ordered to successfully complete the Substance Use Disorder, mental health treatment and any recommended aftercare, pay restitution of $20 to the Highland County Task Force.

The court ordered that if West violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of six to 18 months and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

According to court documents, on Dec. 15, 2022, a sergeant and an investigator met with a confidential informant (CI) who said they could purchase meth from West in Greenfield. The CI walked to the back of a property on Baltimore Avenue. The sergeant and investigator saw a woman walking west in the alley, the sergeant identifying the woman as West. The CI made contact with West behind a Baltimore Avenue property, where the CI got two plastic bags that contained white substances.

The investigator picked up the CI who turned over the two plastic bags containing white crystal substances as well as $40. The CI said they purchased the two bags from West for $20. The substance in one of the bags was tested for analysis and found to contain meth, with the substance in the second bag not tested.

In other sentencings, Shane Cottrill, 45, Chillicothe, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony.

Cottrill was ordered to successfully complete treatment through Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center and recommended aftercare.

The court ordered that if Cottrill violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of nine to 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court documents, on or around May 9, 2023, a patrol officer saw a 2002 red Ford truck going east on Jefferson Street near Second Street in Greenfield, with the vehicle registered to someone else. That person’s driving status was listed as “deceased.” The patrol officer started a traffic stop.

The vehicle turned into the parking lot of a grocery store and stopped. The patrol officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, with the passenger identified as Cottrill. Dispatch said the driver had an active warrant for their arrest. The driver was told of the warrant and placed under arrest.

Officers told the driver that the vehicle would be towed and to exit the vehicle.

As officers started to photograph the inside of the vehicle, they saw a small glass pipe with burnt residue on the floorboard next to the driver’s seat. Two uncapped syringes were also found inside the middle console. A small cup of clear liquid and a cotton ball were then located in the middle console cup holder, as well as additional drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle.

A small tool bag on the passenger side floorboard was also found to contain syringes, a cigarette pack that held a green leafy substance and a piece of aluminum foil that held an unknown crystal substance. An aluminum foil pipe was also found inside the tool bag.

Cottrill was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a patrol vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was advised of his Miranda Rights, after which they said they were aware of the two syringes inside the middle console and that the small cup of liquid with the cotton ball was used to flush out the syringes.

The driver said that they injected meth using syringes and that they and the Cottrill both shot up earlier that day. They indicated they used up all the meth they had. The driver said a small tool bag on the passenger side floorboard was Cottrill’s.

Cottrill was advised of his Miranda Rights, after which he said that the small tool bag on the passenger side floorboard was his. Cottrill also said that the green leafy substance and aluminum foil pipe were inside the bag. Cottrill claimed the syringes inside weren’t his. An officer asked Cottrill about the crystalline substance and he acted like he had no clue about the item.

Cottrill claimed he didn’t shoot up and “has never shot up.” He then said that he used the marijuana as a filter to smoke meth. He admitted the substance was meth and said that he smoked it with his marijuana. The crystalline substance wrapped in aluminum foil was submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain meth.

