Republican Women’s scholarships

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club will be awarding $500 scholarships to five graduating high school students residing in Highland County.

The scholarships are awarded in memory of Kay Ayres and Margaret VanFrank for their leadership roles in the Republican party.

Applications have been provided to the guidance counselors in each of the county schools. Students can contact their school counselors to get an application, complete it and mail it in by March 30. Winners will be announced in late April.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, HCRWC member.