Merchants National Bank employees are pictured making a $500 donation to the Hillsboro High School After Prom. Hillsboro students are pictured with bank employees (l-r) Karen Riffee, Regina Malone, Daria Foebar-Frost, Jake DeHart, Janice Smith, Sheri Smith and Denise Fauber; After Prom Committee member Elaine Gilliland; Chase Gilliland, Bertha Hamilton and Paul W. Pence Jr.

Submitted photo