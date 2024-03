OHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament pairings

All games at University of Dayton Arena.

Home team listed first.

Pairings shown with final Associated Press state rank.

All games available at OHSAA.tv and on OHSAA Radio Network.

Championship games televised by Spectrum News 1.

State tournament coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2023-24/2024-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament

Division IV

No. 7 Loudonville (26-2) vs. No. 6 Waterford (23-3), Thursday, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Fort Loramie (26-2) vs. No. 4 Convoy Crestview (26-2), Thursday, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Columbus Africentric Early College (26-2) vs. LaGrange Keystone (28-0), Thursday, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) vs. No. 7 Portsmouth (22-5), Thursday, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division II

No. 2 Proctorville Fairland (26-1) vs. Shaker Heights Laurel (18-10), Friday, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Copley (25-3) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (27-1), Friday, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 9 Olmsted Falls (24-3) vs. No. 10 Rocky River Magnificat (21-6), Friday, 6 p.m.

Springboro (23-5) vs. No. 2 Pickerington Central (25-3), Friday, 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.