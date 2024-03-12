Staggs joins McCarty Associates

Staggs

McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Craig Staggs joined the firm in November 2023 as a project engineer.

Staggs graduated from West Union High School in 2008. He attended Ohio State University and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a minor in surveying.

As a resident of Adams County, Staggs began his career at the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 9, following graduation where he completed the Engineer-In-Training program. He was an engineer II in the construction department until 2016. He wanted to gain further experience in the construction engineering field so he joined Lithko Contracting, LLC as a lead layout field engineer. He was responsible for all aspects of layout on projects throughout the tri-state, including FC Cincinnati Stadium.

In 2021, Staggs joined the Parsons Corporation so that he could gain highway design experience. He worked in the highway division where he worked on a wide variety of projects such as small structure rehabilitation, pavement rehabilitation, curb ramp improvements, intersection improvements, and design-builds (Akron Beltway). He joined McCarty Associates in 2023, where he serves dual roles as a design engineer and a survey technician.

Staggs is a registered professional engineer in Ohio and is ready to utilize his skills to help serve the local community. He plans to work towards his Professional Surveying License.

Staggs, his wife Christy, son Elliott and daughter Anderson reside in Peebles.

Submitted by Jason C. McConnaughey, director of surveying operations, McCarty Associates.