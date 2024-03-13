27th Hillsboro FFA Consignment Auction

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently hosted its 27th annual Hillsboro FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. The chapter partners with the Rick Williams Auction Company to put on the auction every year. The FFA members take on many jobs to make sure the auction runs as smooth as possible including parking, item numbers, Friday night set up, clean up, checking out machinery, manning the food booth and grilling. The chapter we had approximately 50 members show up to help. The chapter said it is thankful for all the tractor help, alumni volunteers, ring men, clerks, office help, consignors, buyers and parents who volunteered. There were 34 online buyers, 104 consignors, 519 registered bidders, 1,068 items clerked and 97.2% of the items sold. Scene from the auction are shown in these pictures.

Submitted photo