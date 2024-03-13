What will you do first day in heaven?

Carey Kinsolving Contributing columnist

“I’m going to jump in the snow, talk to God, swim in the pool and look for Mommy,” says Ricky, 5.

I’m glad Mom made your list, Ricky, even if she’s at the bottom.

“When I go to heaven, I’m going to ride the angels,” says Tommy, 8. “I will praise God all the days with all my heart, and I won’t do anything bad.”

Maybe your guardian angel will give you a ride. Be sure and ask first.

“I will look around. I will hug Jesus. I will look in my room. And I would meet famous people like Elvis,” says David, 7.

Just because you’re famous on Earth doesn’t mean you’ll be famous in heaven. Jesus said the first will be last and the last will be first. Christians who live quiet, godly lives usually don’t make the news. I wonder what kind of angels report in heaven?

Most Christians grossly underestimate God’s promises of eternal rewards. Jesus said that he will reward even a cup of cold water given in his name. Heaven is a free gift received by faith alone in Christ alone, but rewards are earned for faithful service to God. God greatly desires to bless his children. All Christians possess eternal life, but not all experience the abundant life that the Lord Jesus promised to those who serve him as disciples (John 10:10).

“I will go and see the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and I would see all the famous people in the Bible,” says Kyle, 9.

Yes, the famous people in the Bible are true heroes and heroines. Check out the exploits of people who are famous in heaven by reading Hebrews 11. Some were mocked, stoned and tortured. From God’s perspective, the world was not worthy of them.

If fame in this world is so important, why is the news full of stories about the excesses and abuses of movie, music and sports stars?

Andy, 6, is already thinking about his heaven invitation list: “I will have a party and invite everyone, a praise party! I love you a lot, God.”

The most consistent picture we have of heaven is a wedding feast where Jesus is the groom and his people are the bride. “A praise party” is probably a great way to describe the banquet (Revelation 19:6-9).

“The first thing I would do is check on Jesus and see if he’s OK,” says Grace, 9.

I can assure you Jesus will be much better than OK, Grace.

And when you check on Jesus, you may find Nicholas, 5: “I’m going to go in Jesus’ lap and give him hugs and kisses.”

Grace also might find Anna, 9: “First I’d go right to God and thank him for all the blessings he gave me down on Earth. Then I would dance with him all day long. I would jog with my grandpa, play tether-ball with the angels, plant sunflowers everywhere and skip along the golden path.”

Anna, thank you for giving us a wondrous view of heaven. Keep dancing.

Think about this: Instead of having a pity party the next time things don’t go your way, consider having a praise party for God’s goodness and grace to you.

Memorize this truth: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love him” (I Corinthians 2:9).

Ask this question: What will you do before you get to heaven to advance God’s agenda instead of your own?

