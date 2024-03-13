Big change for graduation edition

It is that time of the year when The Times-Gazette is making preparations to publish its annual graduation special section.

“We are making a big change this year and doing a Highland County Graduation Keepsake,” said Times-Gazette Advertising Manager Sharon Hughes. “It will be a magazine with full color photos of each student submitted for the publication by their respective schools with the students’ names and their parents’ names or a guardian for all seniors.”

The Times-Gazette will not be publish bios this year.

All Highland County high schools are being asked to submit photos of their seniors on a disk (the photos should be portrait, not landscape) and should be submitted to The Times-Gazette by Monday, April 1. The Times-Gazette is located at 138 S. Beech St. and can be reached at 937-393-3456.

The special senior section will appear in The Times-Gazette on Wednesday, May 15.