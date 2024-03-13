Career X helps special students

Career X students learn life skills at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington. Submitted photo

Kelly Keeton teaches the Career X transition to adult program for high school seniors with disabilities at the Laurel Oaks campus of Great Oaks Career Campuses in Wilmington.

The program serves students in Highland, Fayette and Clinton counties, and there is no cost to enroll.

“My program is designed for students with disabilities for employment and to transition into the next adult stage so that they are ready,” said Keeton. “A lot of parents don’t know that they have this option.”

In the class that spans an entire school year, students are able to explore career options through hands-on activities. They learn to properly use and maintain tools, equipment, supplies and facilities and develop workplace communication skills. They explore, experience and learn about skills required to work in construction and manufacturing, assembly and production, business, consumer service and computer technology.

“Usually it’s for students that do have the different ability levels that work in my program so that they are preparing for employment and transition,” said Keeton. “We go apartment shopping. We go house shopping. We go to the grocery store and to the bank so that everything is real life.”

She said Mondays are spent at the Wilmington campus and the other four days of the school week are spent in the community.

“Every day is an adventure,” she said. “We want them to get in the job as soon as possible. Employment and life skills is definitely the focus.”

The deadline to apply for the program is in February each year.

“I want them to know we’re here, and we’re ready to help your student transition to those adult stages,” Keeton said.

“It’s fun and very diverse,” said Cody Abrams, a student in the program.

Keeton said, “They advocate for themselves when they are out, and I think that’s really important because then companies see them, and they see who they are. Any job they are interested in, I will take them to.”

For more information about the program, contact Kelly Keegan at 937-655-5462.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.