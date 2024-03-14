HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

March 10

INCIDENT/ARREST

A resident of the 5700 block of S.R. 124 advised that a vehicle was disabled in the ditch. The driver appeared to be impaired. After investigation, Kevin D. Sturgill, 37, of Peebles, was arrested and charged with having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

March 11

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 4700 block of Mount Washington Road after a report of trespassing. After investigation, a male was trespassed from the property. No charges issued.

March 12

INCIDENT/ARREST

A deputy responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 5600 block of S.R. 247. The driver continued into the city of Hillsboro and proceeded to strike another vehicle on East Main Street, continuing eastbound. The suspect was stopped in the 400 block of East Main Street. Carl R Hofer, 43, of Blanchester, was arrested and charged with OVI. Additional charges are pending.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Andrew S. Erkenbrecher, 38, of Hillsboro, assured clear distance.

Darrell T. Redmon, 46, of Manchester, assured clear distance.

Richard Penn, 50, of Leesburg, failure to appear.