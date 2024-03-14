Lynchburg man ‘threw feces at officer’

Jones

A Lynchburg man sentenced to multiple years of community control for harassment and criminal damaging was among four people sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Christopher Ghiloni, 28, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was ordered to successfully complete Substance Use Disorder treatment and recommended aftercare and pay restitution of $1,000.

The court ordered that if Ghiloni violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of six to 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents for both counts, around Nov. 22, 2023, an officer was dispatched to a property on Park Avenue in Lynchburg in reference to a report of Ghiloni breaking windows out of the residence and trying to enter the property. While the officer was going to the property, dispatch told them that Ghiloni left in a gray Dodge Ram.

As the officer entered the intersection at Main and Pearl streets, they saw a gray Dodge Ram with no headlights coming their direction “at a high rate of speed.” The officer activated lights and a siren to get the driver to stop, but the drive started to travel to Ghiloni’s residence on Bobbitt Avenue.

After getting there, the officer exited their vehicle and saw Ghiloni exit the driver’s seat of the Dodge Ram. He refused to comply with the officer’s instructions and instead went to the porch yelling and cussing.

Ghiloni told the officer that he was going inside the property to get a gun. He entered the residence, and after a short time returned outside. He continued to refuse to comply with the officer’s instructions to show his hands and get on the ground. Deputies from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office arrived to help assist with the situation, as Ghiloni made his way into the yard.

An officer told a sergeant that Ghiloni needed to be arrested. After Ghiloni was ordered to put his hands behind his back, he started to run away from the officers. A taser was deployed as Ghiloni fell to the ground. He was then placed in handcuffs.

While the officer was escorting him to a patrol vehicle, Ghiloni reached down the back of his pants. When his hands emerged from his pants, the officer saw that Ghiloni had feces on them. He threw it in the direction of the officer, according to court records.

While Ghiloni was being transported to jail, he told the arresting officer “this will be your last day to live.” After Ghiloni was placed in jail, the officer traveled to Park Avenue and made contact with the owner.

While there, the officer talked to someone who had children with Ghiloni. They said they were separated from Ghiloni and had been living at the Park Avenue location for about two weeks. They said Ghiloni got to the location and started busting out windows with rocks and demanding his dog back.

The officer saw that two of the property’s windows were shattered. The person then said they shoved the dog through the window, hoping Ghiloni would take the dog and leave. Ghiloni then entered his truck and rammed it into their vehicle, causing it to slam into the garage doors. The officer also noticed the damage to the garage doors and the victim’s vehicle, court records state.

In other sentencings, Shanda Jones, 48, Leesburg, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Jones was ordered to successfully complete the Monday program and aftercare. The court ordered that if Jones violated any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of six to 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, around June 7, 2020, Jones took a 2020 Ford Interceptor Sedan without the police department’s consent.

Richard Scowden, 27, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of possession of hashish (liquid), a third-degree felony.

Scowden was ordered to be evaluated for SUD and successfully complete any recommended treatment and reimburse the indigent counsel fees. The court ordered that if Scowden violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of nine to 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

Dusty Cox, 43, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony. Cox was also accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

The court ordered that if Cox violated any of the community control or drug court docket sanctions, he would be given a sentence of six to 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

