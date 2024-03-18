HCPPL elects new officers

The Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lamb 4-H held a meeting March 10.

At the meeting, Tristen Waits and Mallory Holbrook did their demonstrations. Waits did her demonstration about poultry, and what you need to care for poultry correctly.

Holbrook’s demonstration was on different types of swine, and she had 10 types of swine. Also, in her demonstration she included some of the invasive swine, and some of her favorite breeds.

New club officers elected for president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, news reporter, health officer, safety officer and roles for the 2024 year. The new president is Ashton Bain, vice president is Jamison Miracle, secretary is Sydney Hamilton, treasurer is Mason Brault, news reporter is Shelby Schwalm, health officer is Hunter Sewell and safety officer is Mallory Holbrook.

Advisor Diane informed us the club that it will have a fundraiser where it will be offering different types of cheeses and summer sausage. Stay tuned for more updates.

Submitted by Shelby Schwalm, club news reporter.