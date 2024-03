All About Beef 4-H Club elects officers

Submitted photo

The All About Beef 4-H Club elected new officers for the upcoming year during their meeting on March 10. The meeting was called to order. The treasurer’s report and secretary’s reports were given. The club members elected officers for the 2024 year including: president Blake Herdman, vice president Allison Rockey, secretary Sydney Shelton, treasurer Joslyn Rockey, news reporter Cameron Burkard and recreation leaders Ashton Burkard, Braydon Burkard and Madison Hauke. Demonstrations were done by Allison Rockey, Joslyn Rockey, Blake Herdman and Bryson Herdman. The next meeting will be March 24 at 6 p.m. Club members are pictured at the March meeting.